AAPL, META, and TSLA Stocks: What’s Ahead After August Correction?

After a strong rally in the first seven months of 2023, shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) cooled a bit in August. Apple stock fell about 9% month-to-date, while Meta and Tesla stocks decreased by 10.4% and 10.9%, respectively, during the same period. Despite the pullback, analysts are optimistic about Meta and Apple stock. However, analysts remain sidelined on Tesla stock.

Against this backdrop, let’s delve into these mega-cap stocks.

What is the Apple Stock Forecast?

The recent weakness in Apple stock followed its third-quarter financial results. Although its earnings came ahead of the Street’s forecast, the decrease in iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales irked investors. The solid momentum in its Services revenue and a growing installed base provide a solid platform for long-term growth, notwithstanding the possibility that macro uncertainty may continue to pose challenges.

Further, Citi analyst Atif Malik sees the launch of the iPhone 15 as a catalyst for Apple stock. The analyst reiterated a Buy on AAPL stock on August 16. In addition, his price target of $240 implies 34.37% upside potential from current levels.

Overall, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Apple stock. It has received 22 Buy and eight Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. At the same time, analysts’ average price target of $208.13 implies 16.53% upside potential from current levels.

Is Meta Stock Expected to Rise?

While there are no company-specific reasons for the recent pullback, profit booking after the solid rally in Meta stock may be to blame. Despite the current decline, Meta stock is still up about 137% year-to-date. Nonetheless, analysts see a significant upside in Meta stock from current levels.

The company’s focus on cost reduction and improving its advertising backdrop keeps analysts bullish on Meta stock. On August 21, Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt initiated coverage of Meta stock with a Buy and a price target of $350, implying 22.59% upside potential.

The analyst expects Meta to gain from the recovery in digital advertising, which will drive its revenue and earnings. Moreover, improving efficiency will cushion its margins.

With 40 out of 42 analysts recommending a Buy on Meta stock, it sports a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average 12-month price target of $377.27 shows 32.14% upside potential.

Is Tesla Stock Expected to Rise?

Tesla stock has made a significant recovery so far this year. However, the pressure on margins due to continued price reductions has led to a pullback in its stock. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pushing for volumes and sacrificing margins in the short term amid growing competition. Further, the company has rolled out cheaper versions of its Model S and Model X.

Analysts remain on the sidelines given the near-term concerns around margins and competition.

It has received 11 Buys, 13 Holds, and five Sell recommendations for a Hold consensus rating. Further, the average TSLA stock price target of $254.21 implies a slight upside potential 6.55% from current levels.

The Bottom Line

Apple, Meta, and Tesla stocks are undoubtedly solid long-term picks. Nevertheless, analysts favor Meta over AAPL and TSLA at their current levels and see significant upside potential.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.