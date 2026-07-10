AAPL & Broadcom's $30B Deal Boosts AI Chip Strategy: What's Ahead?

Apple AAPL has expanded its long-standing partnership with Broadcom AVGO through a new multiyear agreement worth more than $30 billion to develop custom silicon components and advanced wireless connectivity technologies for future Apple devices. The deal is expected to result in the production of more than 15 billion U.S.-made chips while supporting hundreds of manufacturing jobs.



As part of the agreement, Broadcom will invest $1.5 billion to expand and modernize its manufacturing facility in Fort Collins, CO. The site will produce advanced radio-frequency components, including FBAR filters, and next-generation wireless connectivity technologies used across Apple's product portfolio. The partnership is also Apple’s largest commitment under its American Manufacturing Program (AMP) and supports the company’s broader $600 billion U.S. investment plan aimed at strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing and building an end-to-end U.S. silicon supply chain.



The agreement strengthens Apple’s long-term growth prospects in several ways. The deal secures a reliable domestic supply of critical wireless chips at a time when advanced semiconductor availability remains constrained. The expanded partnership supports Apple’s increasing focus on AI-enabled devices. Management emphasized that Apple Silicon and custom hardware are central to delivering Apple Intelligence, on-device AI capabilities and future agentic AI experiences across iPhone, Mac and other products. A stronger domestic chip ecosystem should help Apple accelerate product innovation while reducing execution risk.

Apple’s Faces Stiff Competition

AAPL is facing stiff competition from the likes of Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT in the AI space. Alphabet and Microsoft are demonstrating significantly stronger near-term AI monetization and infrastructure execution than Apple. This has spooked investors as concerns continue to grow that Apple risks falling behind in the generative AI race despite its large ecosystem and hardware advantages.



Both Alphabet and Microsoft are already translating AI adoption into accelerating revenue growth across core businesses. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Microsoft reported that its AI business surpassed a $37 billion annual revenue run rate, growing 123% year over year. AI is driving Alphabet’s Search & Other revenues, which grew 19% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. Gemini Enterprise’s paid monthly active users grew 40% sequentially, while revenues from products built on Google’s generative AI models increased nearly 800% year over year. Alphabet’s total paid subscriptions reached 350 million, driven in part by Gemini app adoption and premium AI plans.

AAPL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Apple’s shares have returned 16.3% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 15.3%.

Apple Stock’s Performance



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The AAPL stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/earnings of 33.7X compared with the broader sector’s 24.53X. AAPL has a Value Score of F.

AAPL Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.74 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days, suggesting 17.2% year-over-year growth.



Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Apple currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.