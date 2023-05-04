AAPI Entrepreneurs and Leaders to Watch This Month and Beyond

Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month was initially recognized to commemorate the first Japanese immigration to the United States and the completion of the transcontinental railroad. Today, it gives us all an ongoing opportunity to honor the accomplishments and contributions of those from Asia, Native Hawaii/Pacific Islands, Micronesia, and Melanesia.

To commemorate this significant month, we interviewed 16 women from the Dreamers & Doers collective about their experiences as AAPI leaders and entrepreneurs. Through their raw reflections, they shed light on what it means to be a woman who is paving the way and the unique challenges they have faced along their journeys.

Whether you are an Asian/Pacific Islander who has experienced the weight of being a woman in leadership, or you are simply seeking diverse perspectives, we hope that these stories offer a glimpse into the obstacles that exist, as well as the triumphs that are possible when embracing one's whole self.

Nancy Soni

Founder and CEO of PathMatch, the largest early career talent platform, connecting students to modern careers and employers for internships and jobs.

My story: Two percent of venture capital dollars go to female-founded companies. The percentage of these dollars going to AAPI female founders is even fewer. I'm proud to have raised $2.8 million from stellar investors despite the odds.

My advice: Build your tribe of other female entrepreneurs and leaders. Entrepreneurship can be lonely and few people truly understand and can support you throughout your journey like others going through a similar one.

Shang Saavedra

Founder of Save My Cents, teaching Americans the relationship between mental health and financial wealth and how to transform one's mindset to invest their way to wealth.

My story: In Chinese culture, money is not a taboo subject, but mental health is. Growing up, I learned how to manage my money well but I could not understand my emotional spending. As an adult I made the connection between psychology and money, and have since helped thousands of people learn how to save more money by changing their mindset.

My advice: There might not be someone who looks like you in leadership. Don't be afraid to ask for mentorship from someone who doesn't look like you.

Vivian Chen

Founder and CEO of Heyo, a platform that helps professionals stand out by creating personalized video introductions to supplement their resumes and professional profiles.

My story: Growing up as an Asian American in the Midwest, blending in always felt more comfortable than standing out. As an entrepreneur, I've learned to embrace my heritage and help others find their voice. My proudest accomplishment has been giving people the power to feel confident in themselves and their identities. It brings me great pride to know that my company is helping people find success on their own terms.

My advice: As AAPI women, we often find ourselves in leadership roles where we don't see many who look like us, so the traditional advice for leadership might not work for us. My advice would be to figure out who you are as an entrepreneur and what works for you, listen to your inner voice and don't be afraid to take risks. In the end, being true to yourself will bring out the best in you and your business.

Vanessa Jeswani

Co-Founder of Nomad Lane, a brand of elevated bags and accessories for stylish and organized professionals on the go.

My story: My grandparents hailed from Sindh, a province of modern-day Pakistan. When India was partitioned, my grandparents fled, along with millions of others, and settled in various port cities around the world as Sindhis were historically merchants and traders. I was raised in the Philippines where my parents continued the family's entrepreneurial spirit by establishing a successful clothing manufacturing business that supplied to some of the world’s largest children's apparel retailers. My parents worked long days but they had flexibility with their schedules. My favorite memories as a child involve long summer trips abroad, which cultivated my love for travel. And now, my husband and I are the co-founders of Nomad Lane and we recently acquired Lark, a brand of comfortable bamboo clothing designed for kids and their parents. Talk about a full circle moment!

My advice: Learn to be loud. As an AAPI woman, it's important to learn to be assertive and vocal about your ideas and vision in business, contrary to what many of us are taught growing up. Make a goal of speaking up or asking questions in meetings, pay attention to your language choices, and create a place to write down all your wins.

Ada Chen

Founder and CEO of Chuan's Promise, a natural skincare brand focused on sustainability and inclusivity.

My story: As a second-generation Taiwanese American, I've spent years organizing within my community, both on a local and national level. My experience leading AAPI nonprofits allowed me to develop the leadership and business skills needed to run my own business, grow my network, and set me up for success. One of the proudest moments of my journey so far has been partnering with other AAPI-woman owned brands on marketing, and being able to lift each other up as we build our respective businesses.

My advice: Your identity is a super power. Don't shy away from embracing your lived experience and using it to get ahead.

Jiayi Zheng

Account Manager at Aloa, empowering companies, product owners, and development teams to successfully outsource their software development through a network of agencies.

My story: My heritage allowed me to develop deep connections with different cultures, languages, and traditions. Being in a cross-functional role now, I realized what a gift it was to have naturally gained this kind of cultural awareness. It helps me lead with empathy when it comes to solving problems. It also taught me to adapt quickly and thrive in a changing environment.

My advice: Seek out those who may share your experiences in and outside of the AAPI community and build your own support network. Push yourself to be more proactive when it comes to sharing your own experiences. You'll build more resilience through these shared experiences.

Caitlin Kawaguchi

Co-Founder and COO of Parkes Philanthropy, an award-winning social impact consultancy helping nonprofits, companies, and individuals create and scale their impact.

My story: As a Japanese-American woman, my family's history in the internment camps has informed my commitment to working toward justice and equity. I'm proud of the work we're doing at Parkes Philanthropy to mobilize resources and support organizations who are bringing that to reality. We've built an intentionally diverse, incredibly talented team of more than 20 impact leaders and supported more than 30 partner organizations since we launched three years ago, including helping school districts launch new foundations, nonprofits reach their next level of funding, and more.

My advice: Get comfortable breaking the mold. AAPI women are not often visible as entrepreneurs or in leadership so people may have outdated views of how we lead. Ignore the noise and carve your own path as a leader.

Nandita Gupta

Accessibility Insights at Microsoft, a leading technology company with a mission to empower each and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

My story: I am a product leader and owner of an open-source product that empowers developers to build accessible products for free. The most meaningful impact of my work has been seeing the creation of new products and services that were built using our tools with accessibility every step of the way. We empower others to be inclusive of their customers and bring more voices to the table. Seeing their impact multiply with no-cost barriers has been one of the proudest moments of my journey. My heritage has left indelible impressions on me as a leader that have added to my leadership lens. It pushes me to be more inclusive of more people and always makes me consider how I might invite more people to the table with me.

My advice: Never underestimate what you bring to the table—know and believe in your worth. All facets of your authentic self from your culture and values to your abilities are unique and every experience will lend a valuable facet to your lens as a leader. Embrace it!

Betty Ban

Co-Founder and CEO of Evermeal Labs, a social meal-planning app that simplifies meal planning with personalized recipe recommendations, shoppable recipes, and grocery delivery.

My story: I was born and raised in China. Growing up, I often helped my grandmother with her small business. Despite being uneducated and illiterate, she was quite entrepreneurial and willing to take risks to support her four children. As a first-generation immigrant who came to the U.S. for graduate school, I could never have imagined how far I would go. I learned to be bold and take risks early on, and the entrepreneurial journey has taught me transformative life experiences. My proudest moment was resetting and starting again after having two kids.

My advice: Entrepreneurship is already a challenging path to navigate. Personally, I have found that before even starting anything, it is important to identify your North and tribe. Your North represents your core values and serves as a guiding force when you feel lost on your journey. Your tribe is your support system—a group of people whom you can turn to for help and guidance in a positive way.

Vanessa Liu

Co-Founder and CEO of Sugarwork, a B2B SaaS company empowering employers to maintain the knowledge, skills, and relationships that drive their businesses.

My story: I'm the daughter of immigrants from Hong Kong. My mom was the primary breadwinner and started our family retail business in the early 1980s selling watches and jewelry at a flea market in Queens. I distinctly remember how she asked family members for capital to start the business and how our Chinese male relatives questioned her, stating that it was ridiculous for a woman to start a business. Her experience being underestimated combined with my own as a female founder is the reason why I have sought out to specifically support underrepresented groups in the work I do—from launching the biggest corporate venture program focused on women and people of color at SAP.iO, to the work I do now at Sugarwork with older workers.

My advice: Find sponsors. By sponsors, I don't mean mentors, but people who will toot your horn for you, pound the table for you, and give you concrete opportunities. As AAPI women, we get underestimated more often than any other group out there. Sponsors help overcome these unconscious biases.

Nivi Achanta

Founder and CEO of Soapbox Project, a friendly community for busy people to conquer their climate anxiety through a combination of personal responsibility, collective action, and fun.

My story: As an Indian woman who immigrated to the United States as a child, I felt for a long time that entrepreneurship and business leadership was simply not "for me." Even when I created Soapbox Project, I refrained from thinking about it as a "real" business for a long time. Because when you look at mainstream environmentalism, you mainly see people from North America and Europe raised up as leaders and experts even though folks from Asia and Africa bear the harshest effects of climate devastation. Instead of being trusted with solutions, we're often cast as victims, and it was hard for me to unlearn that story. Now, though, I realize how important it is that Soapbox Project was built with diversity as a building block rather than an afterthought—leadership must come from voices who are most affected by the issues.

My advice: You don't have to buy into concepts like imposter syndrome or the model minority myth. We belong at the table; we have unique strengths that got us here; and we can build a coalition with other women of color when we realize we're all working toward the same mission of leveling the unequal playing field we were put on.

Alice Kim

Founder and CEO of PerfectDD, a mission-driven sustainable clothing brand designed to fit and flatter DD+ cups, sizes 0-16.

My story: My work ethic and discipline are instilled from my parents and culture. The proudest moment of my entrepreneurial journey has been receiving customer testimonies. One customer shared that she canceled her breast reduction surgery after discovering our brand and many others have shared that they finally feel confident in their body.

My advice: Speak up and self-advocate. Whether it's sharing your ideas or celebrating wins, use your voice. People won't know your contribution if you stay quiet.

Seisei Tatebe-Goddu

Founder and CEO of Tandem Consulting Group, providing strategy and organizational development consulting, executive coaching, and training to teams and leaders.

My story: In Japan, we have a saying: ‘kuuki wo yomu,’ or ‘reading the air.’ It is what drives such high situational awareness in Japan and what makes it such an incredibly pleasant country to visit. Growing up with this ability meant that I was constantly attuned not just to what people were saying and doing, but also what they weren't, and it's a skill that has made me the mediator, facilitator, and coach that I am today.

My advice: Don't take on more than your fair share of a burden. As Asian women, we're often taught to sacrifice on behalf of others and not complain. It's one of the reasons that Asian women are disproportionately asked to be CEO when women are promoted to that position, frequently when the company is facing a crisis. But that road leads to burnout. It's important as role models in leadership positions for us to set boundaries and appropriately hold others accountable, rather than taking it all on ourselves.

Jessica Greenwalt

Co-Founder of Unum Game, a Web3 world building game set in the distant future.

My story: When I’m reminded that I’m a Pacific Islander, it’s usually a positive experience. If I meet another Filipino, Hawaiian, or other Islander, we instantly connect, become friends, and tend to continue to support each other in our business and careers. I’m in a position now where I can bring a lot of visibility to underrepresented creators. My proudest moments are when the brands I work with hire artists I recommend, who don’t usually get attention, to collaborate with on major campaigns.

My advice: I highly recommend AAPI entrepreneurial women seek out and take advantage of the programs that have publicly stated their goals of supporting founders like them. These initiatives have connected me with great mentors, programs, communities, and resources.

Xi Chen

Founder of Sonderlier®, a clothing brand helping women build a simplified wardrobe that lets them look put together and feel comfortable in their everyday life.

My story: Like many other people from Asian culture, my first path was focused on academic and engineering. As it turned out, this seemingly unrelated background gave me a unique perspective in clothing design. The engineer's focus on functionality allowed me to develop pieces that emphasize not just style, but also feel good on the body and work well in women's everyday life.

My advice: It's really common for super talented AAPI women to dismiss their entrepreneur dreams for fearing that they lack the "right" training. But I think the "wrong" background can often become your most valuable asset, so ask yourself, "How can I utilize my unique experiences in my entrepreneur journey?"

Julie Shen

Founder of Springstead, an advisory and consultancy practice that works with female founders and consumer businesses to develop, launch, and grow their initiatives.

My story: A watershed moment for me was the recognition that we should strive for progress over perfection. Progress is a sequence of actions. So if you want to drive impact, you just have to take one action at a time. It doesn’t mean that transformation and change is not difficult. But the more daunting the change, the more you'll find growth and opportunity on the other side.

My advice: Resistance will always show up when you are on the precipice of making a change, striving for betterment, or achieving a higher purpose. Resistance tries to keep you safe and sheltered, but it leaves you unchanged and stagnant. Use that resistance as a lighthouse on a dark night—the more you feel yourself resisting something, the more it’s an indicator that that’s what you need to pursue.



