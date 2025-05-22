$AAP stock is up 50% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AAP stock has now risen 50% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $525,985,071 of trading volume.

$AAP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AAP:

$AAP insiders have traded $AAP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE I JR LEE purchased 14,640 shares for an estimated $499,956

TAMMY M FINLEY (EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold 1,276 shares for an estimated $56,220

SHANE M OKELLY (Director, President and CEO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $55,185

KRISTEN L SOLER (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,055 shares for an estimated $45,508 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RYAN P GRIMSLAND (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 200 shares for an estimated $8,140

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $AAP stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $AAP on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.