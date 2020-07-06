AAP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.06, changing hands as low as $138.25 per share. Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAP's low point in its 52 week range is $71.3286 per share, with $171.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.87. The AAP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

