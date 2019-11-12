AAP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $158.50, changing hands as low as $154.60 per share. Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAP's low point in its 52 week range is $130.09 per share, with $186.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.77.

