Aaon upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs upgraded Aaon (AAON) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $130, up from $114. The firm says Friday’s announced liquid cooling orders of $175M is significant and gives it much more visibility to 2025 estimates, easing its Oklahoma concerns. As such, Baird raised estimates and upgraded the shares, better reflecting its bullish fundamental stance. It notes its prior Neutral rated reflected some concerns about potentially softer Oklahoma trends in the near term.

