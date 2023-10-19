AAON Unveils Alpha Class, Pioneering Sustainable HVAC Solutions

AAON, Inc. AAON introduces its advanced lineup of high-performance air-source heat pumps, AAON Alpha Class. This marks a significant step toward addressing the growing demand for sustainable HVAC solutions in the building industry.



AAON Alpha Class sets a new commercial and industrial air-source heat pump performance standard. It accelerates the adoption of cleaner, more efficient technology, driving the decarbonization movement forward.



It ranges from two to 70 tons, offering exceptional versatility and industry-leading features. It addresses growing environmental and regulatory needs with variable speed compressor technology, electric or dual-fuel options, Dedicated Outdoor Air System, energy recovery, and low global warming potential refrigerant. Engineered for efficiency and lower emissions, it utilizes the renowned double-wall rigid polyurethane foam-injected panel construction, retaining heating and cooling energy within the building.



The company's technology, Alpha Class, stands out as an industry leader and dominates the heat pump sector. The AAON Alpha Class air-source heat pumps can operate reliably at lower temperatures, surpassing traditional heat pumps and offering higher heating capacities. It outperforms competitors, excelling in various climates and saving energy costs year-round. Tested down to zero degrees Fahrenheit, it is being enhanced to perform at sub-zero temperatures, ushering in a new era of innovation for the future.

Share Price Performance

Shares of the company rose 48.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry’s 60.7% growth. Strong volume growth and pipeline of projects will likely add to its growth in the upcoming periods. Also, better than expected backlog size and lead times bodes well.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company anticipates sequential sales and earnings improvement in the third quarter of 2023, driven by a larger backlog, enhanced margin profile, increased production capacity and improved productivity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAON’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share (EPS) suggests increases of 65.3% and 10.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AAON currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Construction sector are:



Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. ROAD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6% on average. Shares of ROAD have gained 35.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROAD’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates gains of 19.3% and 112.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME carries a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average. Shares of EME have risen 57.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 11.3% and 35.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



TopBuild Corp. BLD sports a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.1%, on average. Shares of BLD have surged 49.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates gains of 3.3% and 8.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAON, Inc. (AAON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

