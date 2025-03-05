$AAON stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AAON stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $37,685,070 of trading volume.

$AAON Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AAON:

$AAON insiders have traded $AAON stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY D FIELDS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,160 shares for an estimated $6,319,315 .

. STEPHEN E WAKEFIELD (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,112 shares for an estimated $1,506,548 .

. CASEY KIDWELL (VP, Administration) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,217 shares for an estimated $846,112 .

. GORDON DOUGLAS WICHMAN (Vice President) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $810,900

REBECCA THOMPSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $690,000

ROBERT TEIS (VP, Business Technology) sold 3,369 shares for an estimated $459,161

$AAON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $AAON stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AAON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAON stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/13.

