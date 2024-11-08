Aaon price target raised to $150 from $102 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Brent Thielman raised the firm’s price target on Aaon (AAON) to $150 from $102 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The robust order activity in data centers, along with another new capacity investment to become available into 2026, supports an exceptional trajectory and frankly ‘dynamic’ model with various levers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. AAON has many positives in play and a s multi-year bottom-line CAGR potential, the firm added.

