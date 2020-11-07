AAON, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. AAON delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$135m, some 13% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.38, an impressive 25% ahead of forecasts. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on AAON after the latest results. NasdaqGS:AAON Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the dual analysts covering AAON, is for revenues of US$482.0m in 2021, which would reflect a noticeable 7.4% reduction in AAON's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to descend 19% to US$1.20 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$475.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.22 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 18% to US$35.00, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 7.4%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.3% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.8% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - AAON is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of AAON's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for AAON going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for AAON (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

