AAON, Inc. (AAON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

AAON, Inc. (AAON) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AAON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.75% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAON was $66, representing a -4.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.41 and a 63.04% increase over the 52 week low of $40.48.

AAON is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). AAON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports AAON's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 38.24%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

