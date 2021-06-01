AAON, Inc. (AAON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 02, 2021

AAON, Inc. (AAON) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AAON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AAON has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAON was $66.25, representing a -18.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.25 and a 32.77% increase over the 52 week low of $49.90.

AAON is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). AAON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports AAON's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.08%, compared to an industry average of 24.5%.

