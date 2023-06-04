AAON (FRA:AAO) Price Target Increased by 9.88% to 103.87

The average one-year price target for AAON (FRA:AAO) has been revised to 103.87 / share. This is an increase of 9.88% from the prior estimate of 94.53 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 91.71 to a high of 114.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.25% from the latest reported closing price of 83.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAON. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAO is 0.34%, an increase of 51.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 47,700K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,151K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,237K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 18.17% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,066K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 22.79% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,267K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,222K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares, representing a decrease of 13.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 101,486.64% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,509K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares, representing a decrease of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 2.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.