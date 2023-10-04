AAON (FRA:AAO) Price Target Increased by 10.06% to 74.09

The average one-year price target for AAON (FRA:AAO) has been revised to 74.09 / share. This is an increase of 10.06% from the prior estimate of 67.32 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 63.07 to a high of 81.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.56% from the latest reported closing price of 53.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAON. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAO is 0.24%, a decrease of 14.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 48,117K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,005K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,151K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 10.97% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,002K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,208K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 7.64% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,127K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 4.28% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,509K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

