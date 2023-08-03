AAON (FRA:AAO) Price Target Decreased by 6.79% to 96.82

The average one-year price target for AAON (FRA:AAO) has been revised to 96.82 / share. This is an decrease of 6.79% from the prior estimate of 103.87 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.48 to a high of 106.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.75% from the latest reported closing price of 90.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAON. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAO is 0.28%, a decrease of 13.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 47,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,151K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,237K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 17.75% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,066K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 22.79% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,267K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,208K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 7.64% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,509K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares, representing a decrease of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAO by 2.56% over the last quarter.

