AAON Earnings Results: $AAON Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 27, 2025 — 07:31 am EST

AAON ($AAON) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, missing estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $297,720,000, missing estimates of $326,901,258 by $-29,181,258.

AAON Insider Trading Activity

AAON insiders have traded $AAON stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GARY D FIELDS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,160 shares for an estimated $6,319,315.
  • STEPHEN E WAKEFIELD (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,112 shares for an estimated $1,506,548.
  • CASEY KIDWELL (VP, Administration) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,217 shares for an estimated $846,112.
  • GORDON DOUGLAS WICHMAN (Vice President) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $810,900
  • REBECCA THOMPSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $690,000
  • ROBERT TEIS (VP, Business Technology) sold 3,369 shares for an estimated $459,161

AAON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of AAON stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AAON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAON stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

