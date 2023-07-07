AAON Declares Three-for-two Share Split; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - AAON, INC. (AAON), a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions provider, on Friday announced a three-for-two share split, to be paid in the form of a dividend on August 16.

Following the news, AAON is trading up by 3.10 percent at $95.15 per share in the pre-market trading on the Nasdaq.

Shareholders of record on July 28 will receive one additional share for every two shares they hold. With this, the company expects that the number of shares outstanding will increase from around 54.4 million to approximately 81.6 million.

