AAON Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.61, changing hands as low as $65.22 per share. AAON, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAON's low point in its 52 week range is $44.01 per share, with $81.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.41.

