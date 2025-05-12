AAON Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AAON

In trading on Monday, shares of AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.42, changing hands as high as $107.00 per share. AAON, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAON's low point in its 52 week range is $68.98 per share, with $144.065 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.