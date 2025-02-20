AAON Appoints Matt Tobolski As New CEO, Succeeding Gary Fields

(RTTNews) - AAON, Inc. (AAON), a company in energy-efficient HVAC solutions, has appointed Matt Tobolski, as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective May 13.

He will succeed Gary Fields, who will remain on the Board of Directors and serve as a special advisor to ensure a smooth transition.

Currently serving as AAON's president and COO, Tobolski brings extensive leadership experience in HVAC engineering and manufacturing, particularly in data center thermal management.

AAON is currently trading at $568.50 down 0.02 percent or $0.11 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.