AAON

AAON Appoints Matt Tobolski As New CEO, Succeeding Gary Fields

February 20, 2025 — 10:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - AAON, Inc. (AAON), a company in energy-efficient HVAC solutions, has appointed Matt Tobolski, as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective May 13.

He will succeed Gary Fields, who will remain on the Board of Directors and serve as a special advisor to ensure a smooth transition.

Currently serving as AAON's president and COO, Tobolski brings extensive leadership experience in HVAC engineering and manufacturing, particularly in data center thermal management.

AAON is currently trading at $568.50 down 0.02 percent or $0.11 on the Nasdaq.

