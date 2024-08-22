Is AAON (AAON) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aaon (AAON) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Aaon is a member of our Construction group, which includes 91 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aaon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAON's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AAON has returned 24.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 16.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aaon is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Lennox International (LII), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.8%.

For Lennox International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aaon belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25% so far this year, meaning that AAON is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Lennox International is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aaon and Lennox International as they could maintain their solid performance.

