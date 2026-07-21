AAOI's Optical Networking Demand Rise: A Sign for More Upside?

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI is benefiting from a significant surge in demand for optical networking products, particularly driven by the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure and hyperscale data centers. In the first quarter of 2026, both the data center and CATV (cable TV) businesses experienced strong momentum, with data center revenues up 154% year over year. This growth is being fueled by hyperscale customers ramping up investments in next-generation infrastructure, which requires high-speed optical transceivers such as AOI’s 400G, 800G and 1.6T products.



The company is aggressively expanding its manufacturing footprint, especially in Texas. The company’s U.S. facilities are expected to produce over 650,000 units of 800G and 1.6T products per month by the end of 2026, with further expansion to over 930,000 units monthly by the end of 2027.



Building on this momentum, in July 2026, Applied Optoelectronics began the construction of two facilities in Pearland, TX, adding nearly 400,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity. The expansion will increase production of 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers used in AI data centers.



The expansion supports rising demand for high-speed optical connectivity and strengthens AOI's ability to serve hyperscale cloud customers. The company expects the new facilities to enhance manufacturing scale, create high-quality jobs, and reinforce its position as a key supplier of advanced optical networking products for AI and cloud infrastructure markets.



AAOI’s robust demand for its next-generation data center products, particularly driven by the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure and the company’s ongoing investments in manufacturing capacity, is expected to benefit the company’s top-line growth. For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues in the range of $180 million to $198 million, implying continued sequential growth.

AAOI Faces Stiff Competition

Applied Optoelectronics is facing stiff competition from Lumentum LITE and Coherent COHR in the optical networking market. Coherent and Lumentum’s partnerships with NVIDIA pose a significant threat to AAOI.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Coherent announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA focused on advanced optical networking and CPO technologies for AI data centers. The agreement includes a $2 billion equity investment from NVIDIA and a multi-year supply agreement extending through the end of the decade.



In March 2026, Lumentum entered into a multi-year strategic agreement with NVIDIA to accelerate the development of advanced optical technologies for next-generation AI infrastructure. The partnership includes a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment and a $2 billion NVIDIA investment to expand Lumentum’s U.S. manufacturing capacity and R&D capabilities.

AAOI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Applied Optoelectronics shares have skyrocketed 195.5% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 11.8% and the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors increase of 27.4%.

AAOI Stock’s Performance



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Applied Optoelectronics shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F. AAOI stock is trading at a premium with a trailing 12-month Price/Sales of 15.44X compared with the Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s 14.37X.

AAOI’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 407.69% year-over-year growth.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Quote

AAOI’s Zacks Rank

Applied Optoelectronics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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