AAOI Surges 247% YTD: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares have skyrocketed 246.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 14.7% and the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors increase of 42.7%.



The outperformance can be attributed to robust and accelerating demand in both its data center and CATV (cable TV) business segments. In the first quarter of 2026, Datacenter revenues were $81.4 million, more than doubling from the year-ago quarter, as customer engagement strengthened around higher-speed optical products.



The company is benefiting from the surge in AI infrastructure deployments that require high-speed optical transceivers. This demand is particularly strong for next-generation products such as 400G, 800G and 1.6T transceivers, which are essential for hyperscale data centers supporting AI workloads. AAOI’s 800G revenues were $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, or 5.6% of data center revenues.

AAOI Stock Performance



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AAOI Benefits From Strong AI Infrastructure Demand

Applied Optoelectronics is benefiting from the surging demand for AI infrastructure, which is driving a new wave of investment in data centers and high-speed optical transceivers. A key factor in AAOI’s success is its strong engagement with customers around its 800G and 1.6 terabit transceiver products.



In the first quarter of 2026, the company completed its first volume shipment to a large hyperscale customer. Management expects to ship nearly four times the quantity of 800G units in the second quarter of 2026 as additional orders move into delivery. The company also announced a first volume order for 1.6T transceivers from another long-term hyperscale customer, with 800G deliveries expected in the second quarter and 1.6T deliveries expected as early as the third quarter, completing by year-end 2026.



AAOI’s ability to scale manufacturing capacity rapidly remains a key catalyst. The company has made significant investments in expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint, especially in Texas, and internationally in Taiwan and China.



The company expects to be capable of producing more than 650,000 units of 800G and 1.6T products per month by the end of 2026, with plans to increase this to more than 930,000 units monthly by the end of 2027. This expansion is crucial, as demand for these high-speed modules is projected to outpace production capacity through mid-2027, underscoring the strength and persistence of the AI infrastructure trend.



AAOI is also benefiting from its in-house laser manufacturing capabilities. The company has invested heavily in expanding its indium phosphide laser fabrication, which is critical for producing the high-power lasers required in co-packaged optics and external light source modules. With industry-wide shortages of these lasers, AAOI’s ability to control its own supply chain positions it well to meet both near-term and long-term customer needs. The company aims to increase its laser fabrication capacity by around 350% by the end of 2027, further solidifying its leadership in the high-power laser market for advanced optical modules used in data centers and AI applications.

AAOI’s Earnings Estimates Show Upward Trend

AAOI’s robust demand for its next-generation data center products, particularly driven by the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure and the company’s ongoing investments in manufacturing capacity, is expected to benefit the company’s top-line growth.



For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues in the range of $180 million to $198 million, implying continued sequential growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter of 2026 revenues is currently pegged at $191.13 million, indicating 85.66% year-over-year growth.



Applied Optoelectronics expects non-GAAP earnings ranging from a loss of 3 cents per share to earnings of 3 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 3 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests an increase of 118.75% year over year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Quote

AAOI Faces Supply Chain and Rival Risks

Despite Applied Optoelectronics expanding its AI portfolio, the company is currently suffering from production capacity constraints and supply chain limitations. Higher capex and tariff uncertainty are likely to affect its flexibility.



The company is facing stiff competition from Lumentum LITE, Ciena CIEN and Coherent COHR in the optical networking market. Coherent and Lumentum’s partnerships with NVIDIA pose a significant threat to AAOI.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Coherent announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA focused on advanced optical networking and CPO technologies for AI data centers. The agreement includes a $2 billion equity investment from NVIDIA and a multi-year supply agreement extending through the end of the decade.



In March 2026, Lumentum entered into a multiyear strategic agreement with NVIDIA to accelerate the development of advanced optical technologies for next-generation AI infrastructure. The partnership includes a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment and a $2 billion NVIDIA investment to expand Lumentum’s U.S. manufacturing capacity and R&D capabilities.



Ciena, on the other hand, is benefiting from strong demand for its optical networking solutions. With hyperscalers, telecom providers and enterprises rapidly expanding high-speed networks to support AI workloads, Ciena’s solutions are becoming increasingly critical.

AAOI Trades at a Premium

Applied Optoelectronics shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F.



AAOI stock is trading at a premium with a trailing 12-month Price/Sales of 18.13X compared with the Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s 16.09X.

AAOI Valuation



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What Should Investors Do With AAOI Stock?

Applied Optoelectronics is benefiting from robust and accelerating demand for its next-generation data center products (especially 800G and 1.6T transceivers), driven by AI infrastructure investments and its ability to rapidly expand manufacturing capacity and leverage in-house laser production.



However, intensifying competition from larger rivals, production capacity constraints, supply chain challenges, and tariff-related uncertainties remain headwinds that could hurt the company’s financial performance. Stretched valuation also remains a concern.



Applied Optoelectronics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.