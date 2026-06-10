Is AAOI Stock Worth Betting on at a Premium or Should Investors Wait?

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI is trading at a premium, meaning investors are willing to pay more for the stock. Based on a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), AAOI trades at 8.71x, compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 6.62x. It also appears to be highly overvalued relative to peers in the sector, such as Microchip Technology MCHP and Fabrinet FN. Microchip and Fabrinet’s forward sales sit at 7.76X and 3.68X, respectively. Applied Optoelectronics has a Value Score of F.

AAOI Stock Looks Pricey

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Shares of Applied Optoelectronics have surged 367% year to date, significantly outperforming both the broader sector and the sectoral players like Microchip Technology and Fabrinet. The company is benefiting from the rapid growth of artificial intelligence infrastructure, with AI-driven data center expansion boosting demand for its high-speed transceivers.

YTD Price Performance Comparison

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The growth outlook remains attractive. However, has the stock appreciated too much in too short a period? Is Applied Optoelectronics justified in commanding its current valuation premium, or does the recent rally suggest that investors should consider booking some gains? Let's examine the situation more closely.

AI Boom Supporting AAOI’s Phenomenal Price Surge

Applied Optoelectronics is benefiting from increasing demand for its 400G and 800G offerings as enterprises around the world shift from conventional data centers to AI-centric infrastructure. AI-powered data centers require sophisticated networking capabilities and high-speed optical interconnect solutions to support substantially larger workloads, making them critical for next-generation computing architectures.

The rapid growth of AI is also driving the adoption of higher-speed networking standards, including 400G, 800G and eventually 1.6T optical modules. Compared with traditional cloud computing environments, AI training clusters demand significantly greater bandwidth, prompting data center operators to modernize their networking infrastructure. To address these evolving requirements, Applied Optoelectronics has been broadening its product portfolio, positioning itself to capitalize on rising investments from major cloud and AI customers. Additionally, the company’s vertically integrated manufacturing approach may strengthen its ability to satisfy growing demand while preserving cost efficiency.

In addition to direct product revenues, the expansion of AI applications is fueling a broader data center growth cycle, creating long-term opportunities for Applied Optoelectronics. As enterprises and cloud service providers deploy larger AI models and support increasing inference workloads, they need to build more interconnected data center capacity, driving demand for optical networking solutions across the ecosystem. Should AI-related capital spending remain robust in the years ahead, Applied Optoelectronics may benefit from sustained demand growth, greater revenue visibility and enhanced opportunities to strengthen relationships with leading technology companies making substantial investments in AI infrastructure.

Deal With Mediacom: Another Positive

Earlier this year, Applied Optoelectronics announced a collaboration with Mediacom to support the acceleration and continued expansion of its fiber and coaxial network infrastructure.

Mediacom, the fifth-largest cable operator in the United States, provides high-speed Internet, video, phone and mobile services to more than 3 million residential and business customers across 22 states. The agreement is likely to strengthen Applied Optoelectronics’ position in the broadband infrastructure market by expanding the adoption of its DOCSIS 4.0-related products among major North American cable operators.

Growth Opportunity for AAOI Is Real, But So Are the Risks

Applied Optoelectronics is facing stiff competition from Lumentum LITE and Coherent COHR in the optical networking market. Coherent and Lumentum’s partnerships with NVIDIA pose a significant threat to AAOI. In March, Coherent and NVIDIA announced a multi-year strategic agreement to develop advanced optical technologies used in AI data centers. Also, NVIDIA has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Lumentum to develop advanced optical technologies used in AI data centers.

Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark in the other two. The average miss is 9.6%.

Applied Optoelectronics Price and EPS Surprise

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Quote

How to Play Applied Optoelectronics Stock Now

Applied Optoelectronics’ prospects are aided by its strong portfolio. Vertical integration and expanding U.S. manufacturing de-risk supply, costs and policy exposure. However, its valuation picture is far from encouraging. Its earnings surprise history and stiff competition add to the list of concerns.

It seems that expectations are already embedded in the stock price. Investors are effectively valuing Applied Optoelectronics based on what the business could become in the future, driven by AI-led opportunities, rather than what it is today. For that valuation to hold, the company will likely need to execute almost flawlessly and capitalize on the AI infrastructure buildout without major delays.

Given the stock's extraordinary run and the significant gap between current fundamentals and future expectations, the risk-reward profile appears unfavorable at current levels.

As a result, we believe that existing investors should retain AAOI stock for now. New investors may prefer waiting for a better entry point. Applied Optoelectronics stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.