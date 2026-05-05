AAOI Stock Before Q1 Earnings: Smart Buy or Risky Move?

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 7.



For the first quarter of 2026, Applied Optoelectronics guided revenues between $150 million and $165 million. Non-GAAP net loss is expected between a loss of 9 cents per share and breakeven earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $946.1 million, suggesting growth of 107.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 5 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and wider than the 2-cent loss reported in the year-ago quarter.

Consensus Estimate Trend



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AAOI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and missed once, the earnings surprise being 12.92%, on average.



Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for AAOI’s Q1

Applied Optoelectronics’ first-quarter 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from strong demand in both its data center and CATV segments. AAOI explicitly guided to sequential revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026, supported by higher CATV revenue (expected at $61–$67M) and continued growth in data center products, particularly 400G transceivers. Importantly, CATV demand remains robust across both large and newer customers, with expanding adoption of amplifiers and early contributions from software solutions, which have created a diversified and growing revenue base for AAOI.



Sustained momentum in 400G products and the partial recovery of delayed 800G shipments are expected to have been another key catalyst. While 800G revenues underperformed in the fourth quarter of 2025 due to firmware delays, management indicated that some of this revenue shifts into the first quarter of 2026, alongside continued strong 400G demand from hyperscale customers. This creates a near-term bridge before the larger 800G ramp in the second quarter, ensuring that data center revenue still grows sequentially in the first quarter despite the timing issues.



Moreover, operational and capacity investments are beginning to translate into tangible near-term benefits that support first-quarter performance. The company has expanded manufacturing capacity, increased automation and built inventory to support higher production volumes, positioning it to meet rising demand. Improvements in production efficiency and product mix also underpin relatively stable gross margins (guided at 29%–31%) despite mix headwinds.



However, the delayed ramp of AAOI’s 800G products is expected to have resulted an unfavorable product mix in the first quarter, with heavier reliance on lower-margin 400G products, creating a headwind to gross margin despite strength in CATV. Additionally, capacity constraints and supply chain limitations are expected to have continued to cap revenue upside, preventing the company from fully meeting strong customer demand in the reported quarter. Applied Optoelectronics is facing stiff competition from Lumentum LITE, Ciena CIEN and Coherent COHR in the optical networking market. Coherent and Lumentum’s partnerships with NVIDIA pose a significant threat to AAOI. Ciena, on the other hand, is benefiting from strong demand for its optical networking solutions.

AAOI Shares Outperform Sector, Peers

AAOI shares have surged a whopping 396.2% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 10.8%. YTD, AAOI shares have outperformed peers Lumentum, Ciena and Coherent, shares of which have returned 164.9%, 130.3% and 78.8%, respectively.

AAOI Stock’s Price Performance



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Moreover, the Value Score of F suggests a stretched valuation for Applied Optoelectronics at this moment.



AAOI stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month price/sales of 11.18X compared with the sector’s 6.55X and Coherent’s 7.43X, but lower than Ciena’s 11.38X and Lumentum’s 14.69X.

AAOI’s Current Valuation



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AAOI’s Prospects Ride on Strong Portfolio

AAOI management expects 800G to become the largest data center revenue line beginning in the second quarter of 2026, with forecast demand projected to exceed production capacity through mid-2027. By year-end 2026, capability is targeted at more than 500,000 pieces per month across 800G and 1.6T (one-fourth of the output from Texas), and an illustrative capacity-constrained transceiver revenue potential near mid-2027 underscores the scale. Multiple hyperscalers are engaged, and firmware interoperability completion is targeted for March 2026 to unlock volume.



Vertical integration and expanding U.S. manufacturing de-risk supply, costs and policy exposure. AAOI plans to more than triple Texas laser capacity by mid-2027, including a new Sugar Land facility scaling by mid-to-late 2026. Full qualification of an additional 800G products in Texas is targeted by mid-2026, enabling an increase in U.S. shipments through 2026. AAOI now expects to generate 100G and 400G revenues of approximately $90 million, 800G revenues of roughly $217 million, and 1.6 terabit revenues of approximately $71 million monthly by mid-2027, driven by strong demand (overall $378 million in monthly revenues for transceiver products).

Conclusion

Applied Optoelectronics’ stretched valuation is a concern for investors. The company’s near-term guidance is not so impressive as AAOI expects only to be profitable beginning in the second quarter of 2026, and its gross margin expectation for 2027 is 40% much lower than competitor Ciena, which expects to hit an adjusted gross margin of 43.5-44.5% in fiscal 2026.



Applied Optoelectronics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a more favorable point to start accumulating the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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