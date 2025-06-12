$AAOI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AAOI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $214,896,331 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AAOI:
$AAOI Insider Trading Activity
$AAOI insiders have traded $AAOI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD B BLACK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $642,623.
- HUNG-LUN (FRED) CHANG (*** See Remarks) sold 23,837 shares for an estimated $454,278
- CHIH-HSIANG (THOMPSON) LIN (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 21,200 shares for an estimated $386,221 and 0 sales.
- STEFAN J. MURRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,298 shares for an estimated $314,434.
- DAVID C KUO (*** See Remarks) sold 11,426 shares for an estimated $218,213
$AAOI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $AAOI stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JAT CAPITAL MGMT LP removed 1,851,730 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,424,055
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,329,093 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,990,367
- SHELLBACK CAPITAL, LP removed 1,254,438 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,238,584
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,128,238 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,586,852
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 889,026 shares (+179.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,646,549
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 750,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,512,500
- POINT72 HONG KONG LTD added 742,734 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,400,966
