$AAOI stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AAOI stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $54,590,450 of trading volume.

$AAOI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AAOI:

$AAOI insiders have traded $AAOI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD B BLACK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,162 shares for an estimated $1,221,292 .

. ELIZABETH G LOBOA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,284 shares for an estimated $899,035 .

. HUNG-LUN (FRED) CHANG (*** See Remarks) sold 20,323 shares for an estimated $616,831

DAVID C KUO (*** See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $578,646 .

. STEFAN J. MURRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,298 shares for an estimated $433,521 .

. WILLIAM H YEH sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $430,807

MIN-CHU (MIKE) CHEN sold 9,790 shares for an estimated $391,600

$AAOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $AAOI stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

