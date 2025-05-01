$AAOI stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AAOI stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $29,307,662 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AAOI:
$AAOI Insider Trading Activity
$AAOI insiders have traded $AAOI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD B BLACK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,162 shares for an estimated $1,221,292.
- HUNG-LUN (FRED) CHANG (*** See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,238 shares for an estimated $1,061,145.
- ELIZABETH G LOBOA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,284 shares for an estimated $899,035.
- DAVID C KUO (*** See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $847,919.
- STEFAN J. MURRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,298 shares for an estimated $433,521.
- WILLIAM H YEH sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $430,807
- MIN-CHU (MIKE) CHEN sold 9,790 shares for an estimated $391,600
$AAOI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $AAOI stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,035,277 shares (+1424.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,020,310
- JAT CAPITAL MGMT LP added 1,399,575 shares (+309.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,588,334
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,329,093 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,990,367
- SHELLBACK CAPITAL, LP removed 1,254,438 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,238,584
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,128,238 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,586,852
- CITIGROUP INC added 1,025,014 shares (+296.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,782,016
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,011,454 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,282,194
