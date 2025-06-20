$AAOI stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AAOI stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $115,871,947 of trading volume.

$AAOI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AAOI:

$AAOI insiders have traded $AAOI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUNG-LUN (FRED) CHANG (*** See Remarks) sold 23,837 shares for an estimated $454,278

CHIH-HSIANG (THOMPSON) LIN (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 21,200 shares for an estimated $386,221 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEFAN J. MURRY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 14,298 shares for an estimated $346,524 .

. RICHARD B BLACK sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $289,951

DAVID C KUO (*** See Remarks) sold 11,426 shares for an estimated $218,213

$AAOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $AAOI stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

