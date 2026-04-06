AAOI is Overvalued at 6.68X PS: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Applied Optoelectronics’ AAOI shares are significantly overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales, AAOI is trading at a premium of 6.68X, higher than the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 5.82X and Coherent’s COHR 5.93X. However, Applied Optoelectronics’ shares are trading at a discount compared with Lumentum LITE and Ciena CIEN, shares of which are trading at 13.47X and 9.72X, respectively.

AAOI Stock’s Valuation



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So, is the Applied Optoelectronics stock a buy, sell or hold at this level? Let’s find out.

AAOI Jumps 198% Year to Date: What’s Driving the Stock?

Applied Optoelectronics shares have jumped 198.1% year to date (YTD), underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 5.7%. The AAOI shares have also outperformed Lumentum, Ciena and Coherent, shares of which have surged 124.4%, 91.5% and 39.9% over the same time frame, respectively.

AAOI Stock’s YTD Price Performance



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The massive outperformance can be attributed to improving operating scale and earnings trajectory. For 2026, AAOI targets more than $1 billion of revenues and over $120 million of non-GAAP operating profit, with sustainable non-GAAP profitability beginning in the second quarter of 2026. The strong prospect is driven by increasing structural AI spending, which is accelerating due to optical upgrades, and fourth-quarter 2025 commentary points to a multi-year 800G ramp that outstrips supply.



AAOI management expects 800G to become the largest data center revenue line beginning in the second quarter of 2026, with forecast demand projected to exceed production capacity through mid-2027. By year-end 2026, capability is targeted at more than 500,000 pieces per month across 800G and 1.6T (one-fourth of the output from Texas), and an illustrative capacity-constrained transceiver revenue potential near mid-2027 underscores the scale. Multiple hyperscalers are engaged, and firmware interoperability completion is targeted for March 2026 to unlock volume. This demand-backed trajectory, supported primarily by expanding capacity, implies sustained growth for Applied Optoelectronics as new lines, qualifications and U.S. output come online.



Vertical integration and expanding U.S. manufacturing de-risk supply, costs and policy exposure. Less than 10% of the 800G and 1.6T component value is sourced from China as of the fourth quarter of 2025, and AAOI plans to more than triple Texas laser capacity by mid-2027, including a new Sugar Land facility scaling by mid-to-late 2026. Full qualification of an additional 800G products in Texas is targeted by mid-2026, enabling an increase in U.S. shipments through 2026.



AAOI now expects to generate 100G and 400G revenues of approximately $90 million, 800G revenue of roughly $217 million, and 1.6 terabit revenues of approximately $71 million monthly by mid-2027, driven by strong demand (overall $378 million in monthly revenue for transceiver products). Coupled with automated lines and in-house lasers, this footprint supports the long-term goal of approximately 40% non-GAAP gross margin and the transceiver gross-margin milestones (expected between 35-38% by mid-2027) laid out for 2027.

AAOI’s Prospects to Hurt From Intensifying Competition

Applied Optoelectronics is facing stiff competition from Lumentum, Ciena and Coherent in the optical networking market. Coherent and Lumentum’s partnerships with NVIDIA poses significant threat for AAOI.



Coherent and NVIDIA have inked a multi-year strategic agreement to develop advanced optical technologies used in AI data centers. As part of the deal, NVIDIA has made a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment for Coherent’s laser and optical networking products. In addition, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Coherent to support research and development, expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen operations as Coherent increases its U.S.-based production capabilities.



As per the Lumentum and NVIDIA agreement, the latter has made a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment for LITE’s advanced laser components. Additionally, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Lumentum to support research and development, expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen operations as Lumentum builds a new fabrication facility in the United States.



Ciena, on the other hand, is benefiting from strong demand for its optical networking solutions. With hyperscalers, telecom providers and enterprises rapidly expanding high-speed networks to support AI workloads, the company’s solutions are becoming increasingly critical.

AAOI Expects Loss in Q1’26; Estimate Revisions Steady

For the first quarter of 2026, AAOI guides to $150-$165 million of revenues and 29-31% of gross margin, with sequential growth in data center and CATV. However, the company expects non-GAAP earnings between a loss of 9 cents and break-even earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2026 loss is pegged at 5 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. However, the figure is wider than the loss of 2 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $156.46 million, suggesting 56.7% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Here’s Why AAOI Stock is a Hold Now

Applied Optoelectronics’ stretched valuation is a concern for prospective investors. The company’s near-term guidance is not so impressive as AAOI expects only to be profitable beginning in the second quarter of 2026, and its gross margin expectation for 2027 is 40%. In contrast, Ciena expects to hit an adjusted gross margin of 43.5-44.5% in fiscal 2026.



Nevertheless, a strong ramp of 800G and 1.6T bodes well for AAOI’s long-term prospects. An expanding backlog of transceiver orders from hyperscalers bodes well for the company’s top-line growth. So, investors already holding the stock should stay put.



Applied Optoelectronics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.