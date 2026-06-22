AAOI or NVTS: Which Semiconductor Stock Is Better-Placed Right Now?

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS and Applied Optoelectronics AAOI are prominent participants in the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industry, both benefiting from increasing demand for data centers, artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure and energy-efficient technologies.

Navitas specializes in Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) chips that power next-generation AI data centers and advanced energy systems. Applied Optoelectronics, meanwhile, develops and manufactures fiber-optic networking solutions serving internet data centers, cable television, telecommunications and fiber-to-the-home markets.

Given this backdrop, a closer examination of their competitive strengths is warranted to assess which company is better positioned within the industry and currently represents the more attractive investment opportunity.

The Case for NVTS Stock

Navitas is emerging as a next-generation power semiconductor company with a strong focus on AI data centers, energy infrastructure, high-performance computing and industrial electrification. Its GaN and SiC technologies provide significant long-term growth opportunities as AI-driven workloads expand and the demand for more efficient power systems increases. The company is also supported by an expanding intellectual property portfolio, strategic collaborations and a debt-free balance sheet.

At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Navitas held $221 million in cash and cash equivalents. This solid financial position enables the company to continue funding research and development initiatives, customer engagement activities and product commercialization efforts without facing near-term financing constraints.

The accelerated expansion of AI infrastructure represents a major growth driver for Navitas. Through the "Navitas 2.0" strategy, the company is repositioning its business away from slower-growing consumer and mobile segments and toward AI data centers, grid infrastructure, industrial electrification and high-performance computing. This strategic shift appears well-timed, particularly as power efficiency becomes an increasingly important challenge for AI-focused data centers.

Navitas’ presence in both the GaN and SiC markets further strengthens its growth outlook. These advanced power semiconductor technologies are gaining traction for their ability to enhance efficiency and minimize energy losses across data centers, power grids, renewable energy systems and industrial applications. Demand for both GaN and SiC solutions is expected to increase substantially over the coming years.

The Case for AAOI Stock

Applied Optoelectronics is benefiting from the growing demand for its 400G and 800G solutions as organizations worldwide upgrade from conventional data centers to AI-centric infrastructure. AI-powered data centers require sophisticated networking capabilities and high-speed optical interconnect technologies to manage the significantly greater workloads needed for next-generation computing environments.

Historically, AAOI maintained a substantial operational presence in China. However, throughout 2025, the company emphasized vertical integration and expanded its manufacturing operations in the United States to mitigate supply chain, cost and policy-related risks. While these initiatives strengthen its long-term positioning, the associated investments in vertical integration and new manufacturing facilities pressured profitability, as reflected in its first-quarter 2026 results.

To meet increasing customer demand, Applied Optoelectronics has expanded production capacity, enhanced automation initiatives and increased inventory levels to support higher output. Ongoing improvements in manufacturing efficiency are also expected to contribute to the company's growth.

Taking a Look at the Two Companies’ Price Performance & Valuation

On a year-to-date basis, Applied Optoelectronics stock has performed better than that of Navitas. Notably, both stocks have gained in triple digits (% wise) so far this year.

YTD Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation further highlights the contrast. Navitas currently trades at roughly 98 times forward 12-month sales, far above Applied Optoelectronics’ multiple of around 8.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for AAOI & NVTS?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Navitas’ current-quarter and current-year sales implies a year-over-year decline of 31.3% and 7%, respectively, as it faces risks of lower revenues in the near term following the transition from a consumer-focused chipmaker to a high-power AI infrastructure supplier. Navitas’ EPS indicates an upward revision of 20% for the current quarter and in excess of 10% for 2026, over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Applied Optoelectronics’ 2026 sales implies a year-over-year rise of 117%, as unlike NVTS, it faces no near-term revenue pressure. EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending southward over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Verdict

Both Applied Optoelectronics and Navitas are well-positioned to capitalize on the substantial surge in AI infrastructure investments. While Navitas offers compelling long-term growth prospects, its current valuation suggests that much of the optimistic outlook is already reflected in the stock price. In contrast, Applied Optoelectronics trades at a more reasonable valuation, making it a more appealing choice for investors seeking a balance of value and stability.

Despite its impressive stock rally, Navitas continues to operate on a relatively small scale. The company generated first-quarter 2026 revenues of just $8.6 million, and its second-quarter guidance points to approximately $10 million in revenues. Navitas also remains unprofitable, with management indicating that quarterly revenues would likely need to reach the upper-$30 million range before profitability can be achieved. As a result, considerable execution risk remains, particularly if AI-related spending moderates or customer adoption progresses more slowly than anticipated. Although the company’s long-term growth narrative remains intact, the current risk-reward profile appears less favorable following the stock’s sharp appreciation.

Based on our assessment, Applied Optoelectronics offers the more compelling investment opportunity at present. While Navitas currently holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), Applied Optoelectronics carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.