AAOI Bets on 800G Ramp, 1.6T Optics & Texas Scale to Power AI Growth

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI is lining up with an AI-driven optical upgrade cycle where speed transitions, new architectures and supply resilience are moving up the priority list. The company sits between hyperscaler-driven data center demand and a cable television business that can help steady execution as the cycle ramps.



With a multi-year 800 gigabits per second ramp underway, a 1.6 terabits per second contribution expected later in 2026, and expanding U.S. capacity in Texas, AAOI is positioning domestic scale as a differentiator while the market works through the next wave of optical form factors. In the trailing 3-month period, AAOI shares have jumped 181.8% outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s drop of 7% and peers including Lumentum LITE and Coherent COHR, shares of which have returned 67.2% and 22.5%, respectively.

AAOI’s Path From 800G to 1.6T in 2026

Applied Optoelectronics expects 800 gigabits per second transceivers to become the largest individual data center revenue line beginning in the second quarter of 2026, with 1.6 terabits per second contributing later in 2026.



Firmware interoperability completion is targeted for mid-March 2026; a milestone management has tied directly to the step-function ramp in 800 gigabits per second shipments. In the fourth quarter of 2025, 800 gigabits per second shipments were held below $4 million due to that ongoing work.



By year-end 2026, AAOI is targeting capability of more than 500,000 pieces per month across 800 gigabits per second and 1.6 terabits per second combined. With management projecting demand to exceed production capacity through mid-2027, the broader AI optics narrative becomes an execution story: qualification timing, throughput, and how quickly new lines come online.

Applied Optoelectronics & CPO Supply Chain Signal

AAOI is also signaling product adjacency as architectures evolve in AI data centers. In December 2025, the company announced a 400-milliwatt narrow-linewidth pump laser designed to meet growing demand for silicon photonics and co-packaged optics in AI data centers.



For investors, that matters because it expands the conversation beyond transceivers alone. Co-packaged optics and silicon photonics shift where value accrues in the optical stack, and pump lasers are a building-block component that can benefit from AAOI’s vertical integration in lasers and laser components.



It is also a reminder that competitive sets can widen as the optical ecosystem changes. The company already faces competition from players such as Coherent and Lumentum in markets where it operates, underscoring why adjacent products tied to next-generation architectures can be important over time.

AAOI’s Texas Manufacturing Build-Out as a Competitive Lever

Capacity expansion in Texas is central to AAOI’s strategy. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony in February 2026 for a new 210,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Sugar Land. The ramp plan extends beyond a single building. AAOI plans to more than triple Texas laser capacity by mid-2027, and the new Sugar Land facility is expected to begin scaling by mid-to-late 2026. Management has also targeted full qualification of additional 800 gigabits per second products in Texas by mid-2026, supporting higher U.S. shipments through 2026.



This build-out connects directly to de-risking. As of the fourth quarter of 2025, less than 10% of 800 gigabits per second and 1.6 terabits per second component value was sourced from China, a positioning that supports supply resilience and reduces policy exposure while the company scales automated lines and in-house lasers.

AAOI Margin Road Map & What Must Improve

Near-term profitability still reflects a ramp profile. For the first quarter of 2026, AAOI guided gross margin of 29% to 31% and also flagged mix headwinds from data center products over the next few quarters. The same quarter includes a non-GAAP net loss outlook, even as management expects sustainable non-GAAP profitability beginning in the second quarter of 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter of 2026 is currently pegged at 5 cents per share. AAOI reported loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The long-term margin target is higher, but the timing is later. AAOI’s long-term objective is roughly 40% non-GAAP gross margin, while the transceiver-only gross margin milestones have been framed for 2027 rather than 2026. Operating expenses are expected to run $50 million to $57 million per quarter on a go-forward basis, keeping the focus on operating leverage as scale improves.



The swing factors are executional for LITE. Learning-curve and yield efficiencies during the 800 gigabits per second ramp can determine how quickly margins normalize. At the same time, cable television demand tied to DOCSIS upgrades has been positioned as a stabilizer, with management expecting continued strength into 2026.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



IPG Photonics IPGP is a stock worth considering in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. IPG Photonics currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for IPG Photonics is pegged at 22.34%. In terms of share price movement, IPG Photonics appreciated 90.6% in the trailing 12-month period.

