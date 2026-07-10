AAOI Benefits From Strong 800G Transceivers Demand: More Upside Ahead?

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI is benefiting from the strong demand for 800G transceivers, a trend that is fundamentally reshaping the company’s growth trajectory. In the first quarter alone, AAOI completed its first volume shipment of 800G single-mode transceivers to a major hyperscale customer, with 800G revenues reaching $4.6 million, or 5.6% of total data center revenues.



Management expects to ship nearly four times the quantity of 800G units in the second quarter as additional orders move into delivery. The company also announced a first volume order for 1.6T transceivers from another long-term hyperscale customer, with 800G deliveries expected in the second quarter and 1.6T deliveries expected as early as the third quarter, completing by year-end 2026.



AAOI’s ability to scale manufacturing capacity rapidly remains a key catalyst. The company has made significant investments in expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint, especially in Texas, and internationally in Taiwan and China.



The company expects to produce more than 650,000 units of 800G and 1.6T products per month by the end of 2026, and anticipates increasing this to more than 930,000 units per month by the end of 2027. This expansion is crucial, as demand for these high-speed modules is projected to outpace production capacity through mid-2027, underscoring the strength and persistence of the AI infrastructure trend.



AAOI’s strong position in the 800G transceiver market is fueling both operational and financial momentum. The company forecasts that 800G revenues will reach approximately $217 million per month by mid-2027, contributing to a total data center transceiver revenue of about $471 million monthly.

AAOI Faces Stiff Competition

Applied Optoelectronics is facing stiff competition from Lumentum LITE and Coherent COHR in the optical networking market. Coherent and Lumentum’s partnerships with NVIDIA pose a significant threat to AAOI.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Coherent announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA focused on advanced optical networking and CPO technologies for AI data centers. The agreement includes a $2 billion equity investment from NVIDIA and a multi-year supply agreement extending through the end of the decade.



In March 2026, Lumentum entered into a multiyear strategic agreement with NVIDIA to accelerate the development of advanced optical technologies for next-generation AI infrastructure. The partnership includes a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment and a $2 billion NVIDIA investment to expand Lumentum’s U.S. manufacturing capacity and R&D capabilities.

AAOI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Applied Optoelectronics shares have skyrocketed 250.6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 15.3% and the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors increase of 44.9%.

AAOI Stock’s Performance



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Applied Optoelectronics shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F. AAOI stock is trading at a premium with a trailing 12-month Price/Sales of 18.32X compared with the Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s 16.35X.

AAOI’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 407.69% year-over-year growth.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Quote

AAOI’s Zacks Rank

Applied Optoelectronics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.