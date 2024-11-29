Aalberts upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA

BofA upgraded Aalberts (AALBF) to Buy from Underperform as the firm argues that Aalberts will see a second half-weighted recovery in the Building Technology division and that its Semis and Aerospace exposure will likely remain “favorable” from early 2025 on.

