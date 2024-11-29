Aalberts upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA

BofA upgraded Aalberts (AALBF) to Buy from Underperform as the firm argues that Aalberts will see a second half-weighted recovery in the Building Technology division and that its Semis and Aerospace exposure will likely remain “favorable” from early 2025 on.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AALBF:
- Aalberts price target lowered to EUR 53 from EUR 54 at Berenberg
- Aalberts N.V. Navigates Challenges with Strategic Initiatives
- Aalberts N.V. Appoints New CFO
- Aalberts upgraded to Buy from Hold at ING Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.