News & Insights

Stocks
AALBF

Aalberts N.V. Appoints New CFO

October 25, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aalberts Industries N.V. (GB:0NX1) has released an update.

Aalberts N.V. has nominated Frans den Houter, currently CFO of Royal BAM Group N.V., as its new Chief Financial Officer, pending shareholder approval in April 2025. Frans brings extensive international experience in manufacturing, energy, and building industries, poised to drive Aalberts’ growth. Current CFO Arno Monincx will step down after nearly 17 years with the company, continuing as an advisor for a year to ensure a smooth transition.

For further insights into GB:0NX1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AALBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.