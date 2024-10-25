Aalberts N.V. Appoints New CFO

Aalberts Industries N.V. (GB:0NX1) has released an update.

Aalberts N.V. has nominated Frans den Houter, currently CFO of Royal BAM Group N.V., as its new Chief Financial Officer, pending shareholder approval in April 2025. Frans brings extensive international experience in manufacturing, energy, and building industries, poised to drive Aalberts’ growth. Current CFO Arno Monincx will step down after nearly 17 years with the company, continuing as an advisor for a year to ensure a smooth transition.

For further insights into GB:0NX1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.