Is AAL Stock Undervalued After Its Commercial and Premium Recovery?

American Airlines AAL offers a mixed investment setup: a depressed sales multiple, a $17 price target and improving revenue quality, offset by fuel volatility, weak margins and a leveraged balance sheet.

The stock’s recovery case depends on whether commercial momentum can translate into steadier earnings. That remains uncertain, but AAL’s valuation gives investors a clear reason to keep watching the shares.

Why AAL’s Valuation Points to Potential Upside

AAL trades at 0.16 times forward 12-month sales, below its five-year median of 0.17 times and well under the sub-industry multiple of 0.54 times. That discount suggests the market is still assigning a heavy risk premium to the airline’s earnings volatility and balance-sheet constraints.

The $17 price target is based on 0.18 times forward sales. Compared with the report-date share price of $14.95, that implies potential upside, though the valuation case depends on AAL sustaining revenue growth while rebuilding margins.

American Airlines’ Earnings Recovery Faces Fuel Pressure

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share exceeded the consensus estimate of 3 cents. Operating revenues reached a record $16.74 billion, reflecting a strong rebound across cabins and geographies.

The earnings quality was less convincing. Fuel expense surged 83.3%, pressuring profitability, while adjusted operating margin contracted to 2.7% from 8.2% a year earlier. That gap shows why revenue strength alone may not be enough if fuel remains volatile.

This was the third earnings beat by the company in the last four quarters. It missed the mark in the other quarter. The average beat is 97.6%.

American Airlines Price and EPS Surprise

American Airlines price-eps-surprise | American Airlines Quote

How AAL’s Balance Sheet Shapes the Investment Case

AAL’s balance sheet remains a major constraint. The company carries $28.2 billion of long-term debt, a $4 billion stockholders’ deficit and a current ratio near 0.53, leaving limited room for operating shocks.

There are offsets. American ended the second quarter with $11.3 billion of available liquidity, and first-half operating cash flow improved to $4.69 billion from $3.42 billion a year earlier. Management also refinanced maturities and continued debt-repayment efforts, which helps reduce near-term financial pressure.

American Airlines’ Revenue Momentum Supports the Thesis

Management expects third-quarter revenue to increase 16%-19% on 3%-5% capacity growth. That spread points to pricing, mix and network gains rather than capacity alone.

Premium passenger unit revenue rose 13.4%, while managed corporate revenue increased 26% in the second quarter. AAdvantage enrollments grew more than 30%, and co-branded card spending rose 8%, supporting the view that loyalty and premium demand can improve revenue quality.

Still, full-year adjusted guidance ranging from a loss of 65 cents per share to a profit of 65 cents per share highlights limited visibility. United Airlines Holdings UAL and Delta Air Lines DAL remain relevant comparisons for investors assessing premium travel, corporate demand and fuel sensitivity across large U.S. carriers.

How AAL’s Scores Balance Value Against Weak Momentum

The bottom line is that AAL looks inexpensive, but not without reason. Revenue momentum and a low sales multiple support the undervaluation argument, while fuel pressure, weak margins and leverage keep the risk-reward profile balanced.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral short-term earnings-revision setup. Its Value Score of A and VGM Score of B support the valuation case, while the Growth Score of C and Momentum Score of F show that earnings visibility and price trends remain uneven. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.