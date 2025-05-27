$AAL stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AAL stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $327,537,916 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AAL:
$AAL Insider Trading Activity
$AAL insiders have traded $AAL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT D JR ISOM (CEO and President) sold 102,441 shares for an estimated $1,763,511
- ANGELA OWENS (SVP Corporate Controller) sold 51,906 shares for an estimated $890,312
$AAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $AAL stock to their portfolio, and 315 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 17,213,832 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,605,927
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 13,539,994 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,846,936
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 10,124,548 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,813,981
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 7,378,205 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,840,062
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 6,674,800 shares (+272.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,419,140
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 6,559,126 shares (+313.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,198,779
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 5,602,400 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,105,320
$AAL Government Contracts
We have seen $5,673,812 of award payments to $AAL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TO PROVIDE HEAVYWEIGHT DELIVERY SERVICES FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS: $1,901,538
- TO PROVIDE HEAVYWEIGHT DELIVERY SERVICES FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS: $1,684,297
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $1,163,898
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $797,300
- TASK ORDER FOR AIR FREIGHT TRANSPORTATION REFERENCE CONTRACT 12639523D0050. THE ORDER IS FOR CLIN 001 AIR ...: $35,000
$AAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
$AAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $15.0 on 04/02/2025
- Conor Cunningham from Melius Research set a target price of $18.0 on 12/05/2024
- Daniel McKenzie from Seaport Global set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024
