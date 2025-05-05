$AAL stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AAL stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $365,121,852 of trading volume.

$AAL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AAL:

$AAL insiders have traded $AAL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT D JR ISOM (CEO and President) sold 102,441 shares for an estimated $1,763,511

ANGELA OWENS (SVP Corporate Controller) sold 51,906 shares for an estimated $890,312

$AAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 262 institutional investors add shares of $AAL stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AAL Government Contracts

We have seen $5,673,812 of award payments to $AAL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$AAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 5 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $300,000 on 03/31, 03/14, 03/13, 03/12 and 1 sale worth up to $250,000 on 03/20.

$AAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

$AAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $15.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Conor Cunningham from Melius Research set a target price of $18.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Daniel McKenzie from Seaport Global set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $15.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 11/14/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.