$AAL stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AAL stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $935,201,534 of trading volume.

$AAL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AAL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AAL stock page ):

$AAL insiders have traded $AAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANGELA OWENS (SVP Corporate Controller) sold 51,906 shares for an estimated $890,312

$AAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 275 institutional investors add shares of $AAL stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AAL Government Contracts

We have seen $5,645,323 of award payments to $AAL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$AAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAL stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 15 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $850,000 on 06/16, 04/22, 04/18, 04/07, 04/04, 04/02, 04/01, 03/31, 03/14, 03/13, 03/12 and 4 sales worth up to $950,000 on 06/17, 06/16, 05/02, 03/20.

$AAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/08/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

$AAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $AAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $12.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $15.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $14.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $10.0 on 04/07/2025

