Aadi Gets FDA Approval For FYARRO To Treat Advanced Malignant PEComa

(RTTNews) - Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI), a company focused on precision therapies, said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has approved FYARRO, sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension or albumin-bound to treat locally advanced metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor, known as PEComa.

The company claimed that this is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for advanced malignant PEComa in adults.

FYARRO is intended for intravenous use.

"The approval of FYARRO, the first approved drug for advanced malignant PEComa, an aggressive sarcoma with a poor prognosis and few treatment options, will provide physicians with a new weapon for treating patients with this rare disease," commented Andrew Wagner, a senior oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Principal Investigator in the pivotal AMPECT registrational trial.

