Aadi Bioscience reports Q3 EPS (46c), consensus (46c)

Reports Q3 revenue $7.2M, consensus $6.6M. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30 were $62.6M as compared to $108.8M as of December 31, 2023, which is expected to fund operations into at least 2H 2026 based on current plans. “The Q3 saw strong sales growth for FYARRO, backed by continued account momentum, increased demand and a nearly 90 percent reorder rate – all reinforcing the clinical value of FYARRO for patients with advanced malignant PEComa,” said Dave Lennon, President and CEO of Aadi Bioscience (AADI). “Our comprehensive review of strategic options to maximize value for shareholders is ongoing, and we will provide further updates when available.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AADI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.