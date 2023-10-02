Aadi Bioscience Names Dave Lennon President, CEO; Scott Giacobello To Continue As CFO

(RTTNews) - Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies with mTOR pathway alterations, announced Monday the appointment of Dave Lennon as President and Chief Executive Officer. He has also joined the company's Board of Directors.

Scott Giacobello, who served as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President since March 2023, will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Lennon joins Aadi Bioscience following his role as Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors at Satellite Bio, a privately held regenerative medicine company.

For 15 years, he was at Novartis AG, where he rose to the role of President, Novartis Gene Therapies and was responsible for development, approval and launch of the blockbuster Zolgensma, the first systemic gene therapy for the rare disease spinal muscular atrophy approved for use in more than 40 countries.

Lennon holds more than twenty years of experience in heading biotechnology and pharmaceutical teams, with significant expertise in development and commercialization in oncology and non-oncology mTOR-driven diseases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.