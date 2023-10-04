Aadi Bioscience (FRA:3350) Price Target Increased by 8.90% to 36.18

The average one-year price target for Aadi Bioscience (FRA:3350) has been revised to 36.18 / share. This is an increase of 8.90% from the prior estimate of 33.22 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.49 to a high of 47.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 795.52% from the latest reported closing price of 4.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aadi Bioscience. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3350 is 0.31%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 14,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,849K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acuta Capital Partners holds 1,849K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Satter Management Co. holds 1,631K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 990K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 532K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3350 by 2.42% over the last quarter.

