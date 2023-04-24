Aadi Bioscience (FRA:3350) Price Target Decreased by 19.17% to 37.90

The average one-year price target for Aadi Bioscience (FRA:3350) has been revised to 37.90 / share. This is an decrease of 19.17% from the prior estimate of 46.89 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.32 to a high of 46.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 408.72% from the latest reported closing price of 7.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aadi Bioscience. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 8.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3350 is 0.50%, an increase of 19.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 15,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,849K shares representing 11.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acuta Capital Partners holds 1,849K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Satter Management Co. holds 1,631K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing an increase of 20.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3350 by 36.62% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 990K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 765K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

