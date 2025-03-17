AADI BIOSCIENCE Earnings Preview: Recent $AADI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AADI BIOSCIENCE ($AADI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,599,000 and earnings of -$0.22 per share.

AADI BIOSCIENCE Insider Trading Activity

AADI BIOSCIENCE insiders have traded $AADI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID JAMES LENNON (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,379 shares for an estimated $32,168 .

. SCOTT M. GIACOBELLO (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 2,806 shares for an estimated $6,594

BRYAN BALL (See remarks) sold 2,147 shares for an estimated $5,045

AADI BIOSCIENCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of AADI BIOSCIENCE stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

