AAco Substantial Holder Increases Voting Power

May 31, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (AU:AAC) has released an update.

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (AAco) has reported a change in substantial holder interests, with trustee Bryan A. Glinton and associates increasing their voting power from 52.088% to 53.09% by acquiring an additional 6,030,703 ordinary shares. Relevant interests in voting securities after the change are detailed, with the Trustee, Settlor & Protector, and their respective successors maintaining control over the shares and voting power.

