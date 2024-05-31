AAco Substantial Holder Increases Voting Power

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (AU:AAC) has released an update.

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (AAco) has reported a change in substantial holder interests, with trustee Bryan A. Glinton and associates increasing their voting power from 52.088% to 53.09% by acquiring an additional 6,030,703 ordinary shares. Relevant interests in voting securities after the change are detailed, with the Trustee, Settlor & Protector, and their respective successors maintaining control over the shares and voting power.

