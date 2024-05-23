AAC Technologies Shareholders Approve Resolutions

AAC Technologies Holdings (HK:2018) has released an update.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions at their annual general meeting on May 23, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements and directors’ reports, approval of a final dividend, re-election of board members, and the re-appointment of their auditors, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. The company also received mandates to issue and repurchase shares, underlining strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and direction.

