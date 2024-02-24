AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (AACAY) Price Target Increased by 5.17% to 2.52

The average one-year price target for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:AACAY) has been revised to 2.52 / share. This is an increase of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 2.39 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.57 to a high of 3.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.99% from the latest reported closing price of 2.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AACAY is 0.08%, an increase of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 66,419K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,329K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,106K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AACAY by 10.63% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,534K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,189K shares, representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AACAY by 6.12% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,314K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,328K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AACAY by 43.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,408K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AACAY by 24.02% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 3,636K shares. No change in the last quarter.

