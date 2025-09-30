AAC Technologies Holdings (AACAF) Price Target Increased by 11.80% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for AAC Technologies Holdings (OTCPK:AACAF) has been revised to $7.65 / share. This is an increase of 11.80% from the prior estimate of $6.85 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.26 to a high of $9.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 153.41% from the latest reported closing price of $3.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAC Technologies Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AACAF is 0.16%, an increase of 18.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 74,956K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,612K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,575K shares , representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AACAF by 8.83% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,920K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,838K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AACAF by 25.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,621K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,979K shares , representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AACAF by 16.63% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,947K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 3,089K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,526K shares , representing an increase of 18.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AACAF by 26.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.